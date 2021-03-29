Appointments Committee recommend approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Substantive Finance Minister

Business News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has recommended that the nomination of Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister of Finance is approved.



According to a report submitted to the plenary on Monday, March 29, the appointments committee stated the nominee has affirmatively declared his assets and has honoured his tax obligations making him fit for the job.



“Responding as to whether he had declared his assets in accordance with the Public Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550), the nominee indicated in the affirmative,” the report said.



It further stated that “He also indicated that he has honoured his tax obligations in accordance with the law.”



By a consensus, the committee recommended that the House approves Mr Ofori-Atta as Minister for Finance.



Meanwhile, Mr Ofori-Atta was nominated as Minister of Finance for the second time by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and faced the appointments Committee in a two-day vetting session last week March 25-26, 2021.



However, the vetting had to delay as a result of his travel to the United States of America (USA) for medical care.



Some questions that were asked during his vetting, was from the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal to his obligations of tax payment and asset declaration.



