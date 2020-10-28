Business News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Nestlé Ghana

Anthony Apubeo Adongo grabs GJA Special Award for Nutrition

Anthony Apubeo Adongo won the Nestlé 'Special Award for Nutrition' at the GJA Awards

Anthony Apubeo Adongo, Upper East Regional based Reporter of the Ghana News Agency has won the Nestlé “Special Award for Nutrition” at the 25th Ghana Journalists Association Awards (GJA).



Anthony won the award with a feature titled “Achieving nutritional security through soilless vegetable production”. The article reveals among many important facts that an average Ghanaian consumes 1.5 percent portion of fruit and 2.3 percent portion of vegetables daily, which is not up to the required minimum per WHO requirement of 4 – 6% percent per day to fight communicable diseases.



Commenting on his award, Anthony said, “I am really grateful to be honored in this manner and I see this as a challenge to learn more, write more on nutrition-related topics which are very key to the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians”. He thanked the GJA and Nestlé Ghana for the recognition.



Deborah Kwablah, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Ghana at the Awards Ceremony shared that Nestlé signed the partnership agreement with the Ghana Journalists Association 2 years ago to drive journalists’ focus and attention to nutrition-related challenges faced by individuals and families in Ghana.



She noted that education through media reporting is a paramount trigger to behavioral change to help improve the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians.



She thanked the GJA for their commitment to the partnership and encouraged journalists to tell stories on nutrition.



Meanwhile, Nestlé Ghana is championing a campaign on Iron Deficiency known as the “Live Strong with iron Campaign” that raises awareness of iron deficiency in Ghana which mostly affects women and children.



The campaign encourages the consumption of iron-rich and iron-fortified foods.



These initiatives bring to life Nestlé’s purpose of ‘unlocking the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone today, and for future generations.



It also contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 which focuses on Good Health and well-being.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.