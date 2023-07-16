Angola's AG fails to persuade Interpol for Isabel dos Santos' extradition

Business News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: billionaires.africa

Angola’s Attorney General’s Office (PGR) has referred the responsibility of possibly apprehending businesswoman Isabel dos Santos to Interpol and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), confirming that Helder Pitta Groz was in Dubai as part of their judicial cooperation.



“If she does reside in Dubai, it becomes a matter for the UAE and Interpol,” said PGR spokesman Alvaro Joao, responding to reports that the attorney general recently visited Dubai in an attempt to arrest the Angolan businesswoman, who is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice.



A “Red Notice” is a request from a state, in this case Angola, to Interpol member countries, urging them to locate and provisionally arrest an individual with the intention of extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.



Joao stressed: “States have sovereignty and may or may not comply based on their interests. However, the focus is not solely on Isabel dos Santos [the target of several lawsuits] but on various cases connected to the UAE.”



When asked if Angola has initiated any extradition proceedings against dos Santos, the same official replied that it is unnecessary as Interpol is responsible for making the arrest.



“The extradition request is only initiated once the person in question is apprehended,” he added.