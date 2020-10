Business News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: Information Services Department

Anglogold Ashanti launches 'Obuasi Goes Agro' programme

The OGA program is in sync with Government's Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme

Mining giant AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Ghana has launched its Agro business programme dubbed 'Obuasi Goes Agro (OGA)' in Adaase, a farming community in Obuasi.



The OGA program is in sync with Government's Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme which aim to promote food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market.



The Obuasi Goes Agro (OGA) programmme is one of the flagship socio-economic development interventions of AngloGold Ashanti which is part of their three (3) year Social Management Plan aimed towards the socio-economic development of Obuasi communities to contribute to the diversifying local economy through the design and implementation of innovative interventions in collaboration with stakeholders.



The Senior Sustainability Manager for AngloGold Ashanti Emmanuel Baidoo in his address said, the Mine has committed over 2milllion Ghana cedis in its current three year Social Management Plan budgeted for Agriculture. He revealed that OGA has provided direct employment to at least 90 farming household and has put 170 acres of lands under cultivation supporters by an irrigation system in their host communities.



Speaking on partnership, He said OGA is been partnered with KB Agricare and Evergreen Ghana Initiative (both Obuasi –based private Agro business) and the department of Agriculture, Obuasi Municipal Assembly.



He added that, aside OGA, Anglogold Ashanti is working with other partners to develop an oil palm out grower project to commence next year and also exploring collaborative opportunities to identify other agro-based initiatives that can help drive our economic diversification agenda for Obuasi.



Emmanuel Baidoo clinched that, their main challenge is illegal mining and called on the Chiefs to help them in fighting it. To make the OGA programme more effective and promote Agriculture in Obuasi, AGA donated a brand-new motor bike and desk top computer to the department of Agriculture of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.



The launch was graced by Chiefs, Staffs of A.G.A, farmers of the host community and other dignitaries.

