Anglogold Ashanti commits more funds to support KNUST-Obuasi Campus

Anglogold Obuasi has presented a cheque of GHC60000 to the school

Anglogold Ashanti Ghana has once again made a cash donation to the newly commissioned Knust Obuasi campus. This comes on the heels of the official commissioning of the campus by the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo last month.



Presenting a cheque of GHC60000 to the school, the Managing Director of Anglogold Ashanti Ghana, Eric Asubonteng said the donation is in line with AGA's commitment to support the establishment and development of the only University campus in the Adansi Traditional area.



Drawing inspirations from the positive impact of Public-Private Partnerships, Mr Asubonteng said " the establishment of the school lends credence to the benefits of collaboration between the public and private sector which is affirmed by our relationship with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and Knust".



On the purpose of the donation, the MD said, it is to help the School to refurbish some of its existing buildings as it prepares to admit more students in the next academic year. He said the school currently has over 300 students and plans are far advanced to admit more as it gets ready to introduce more courses.



He reaffirmed AGA's resolve in building a long-lasting partnership with the Obuasi Municipal and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. It is in line with this that the company has factored in the needs of the School in its Social Management Plan which is in tandem with the Medium Term Development Plan of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the Knust Obuasi campus, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Knust, Professor Ellis Owusu- Dabo thanked Anglogold Ashanti for their kind gesture. He said the money will go a long way to support the School's quest to introduce more courses and increase student population.

He said currently, the Coordinating Dean's official residence, the Vice-Chancellor bungalow and classrooms have all been completed. The donation he confirmed, will be channeled into the refurbishment of the School's auditorium and other classroom blocks.



With close to 50% of renovation works done, Professor Owusu- Dabo said the school is ever ready to admit students who have successfully completed Senior High School.



It would be recalled that Anglogold Ashanti on Friday, 5th July, 2019 presented a cheque of GH¢250,000 to the Obuasi Municipal Assembly to facilitate the completion of renovation works to kick start the Knust Obuasi campus.

