Thursday, 3 September 2020

Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem embarks on US$400,000 aquaculture project

To create a sustainable future of shared value with all stakeholders, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has implemented, among other things, an Aquaculture project to address unemployment within its host communities.



Mr. Stephen Adjei, Senior Manager, Sustainability at the Iduapriem Mine, briefed the Executive Director of Ghana’s Fisheries Commission, Mr Michael Arthur Dadzie, and his entourage on the work done on the 14-acre US$400,000 aquaculture project.



He said the job done on the project was progressing smoothly with the construction of ponds, tanks, and water treatment facility near completion.



Mr. Stephen Adjei also confirmed that the Iduapriem mine had procured 25,000 fingerlings to stock the ponds and tanks.



The project would employ community members both as permanent workers on the farm and in the value chain.



He reiterated the mine’s commitment to making the communities in which it operates better for the mine being there.



In this regard, revenue realized from the sale of the fish would be reinvested in other community development projects.



Mr Michael Arthur Dadzie, the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, lauded Iduapriem Mine for finding innovative ways to improve and sustain the incomes of community members through its Aquaculture project.



During a working visit to the mine’s Aquaculture site at Teberebie in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, Mr Michael Arthur Dadzie obtained firsthand information on the project and sought way for further collaboration with the mine.



Mr Dadzie was accompanied by the Director, Aquaculture, Mr Matthew Cofie Oyih, and other officials of the Fisheries Commission from the regional and national offices.



Mr Dadzie pledged the support of his outfit and urged the mine to make good use of the experts available at both the regional and national levels to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

