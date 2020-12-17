Business News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: 3 News

AngloGold Ashanti makes changes to the composition its board

AngloGold Ashanti

Mining giant AngloGold Ashanti has made changes to its board composition.



The company said in a statement that in compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that the Board of Directors have approved the changes to the membership of certain board committees with immediate effect.



Ms Maria Ramos will step down as chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee but will remain a member of the committee. Further, Ms Ramos will be appointed as chairman of the Nominations Committee, the statement said.



It added that Ms Maria Richter will be appointed as chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee and as a member of the Nominations Committee.



Ms Neli Magubane will step down as a member of the Investment Committee and will be appointed as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and Mr Albert Garner will be appointed as a member of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee.

