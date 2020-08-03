Business News of Monday, 3 August 2020

AngloGold Ashanti appoints Kojo Busia as Board member

Kojo Busia has been appointed to the Board of AngloGold Ashanti

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, AngloGold Ashanti, has announced the appointment of Dr Kojo Busia as an independent non-executive director to its board of directors, effective 1 August 2020.



Dr Busia will serve as a member of the Investment Committee and the Social and Ethics and Sustainability Committee, AngloGold Ashanti said in a statement.



Dr Busia recently held the position of Chief of Natural Resources Management Section, Division of Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resource Management at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).



Dr Busia is an internationally-renowned leader and promoter of good governance in Africa, having 25 years of working experience in multilateral and bilateral organisations.



He previously served as Coordinator of the African Mineral Development Centre (AMDC), a Pan-African Center of Excellence charged with the implementation of the African Mining Vision, an African Union policy framework for sustainable mineral resources development.



In addition, Dr Busia’s outstanding contributions to African natural resources governance has seen him serve on several advisory boards including the Global Mining Sustainability, a global non-profit platform for sustainable mining; the Responsible Mining Foundation, an independent research organisation responsible for publishing the Responsible Mining Index report.



He also serves on the Mining Indaba’s Sustainability Advisory Committee that organises the “Sustainability Day” of Mining Indaba.



Prior to heading the AMDC, Dr Busia spent nearly a decade leading the UNECA’s support to the African Union/NEPAD governance flagship, the African Peer Review Mechanism.



“Kojo’s multilateral expertise brings a great strength to our business and I am delighted to see him joining the board,” Sipho M. Pityana, AngloGold Ashanti Chairman, said.



“His input from both a sustainability and governance perspectives will be hugely significant as we continue the pursuit of our strategic ambitions.”





