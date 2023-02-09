Angela List ousted as Adamus Resources CEO following landmark court ruling

Business News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Angela List has been ousted as the Chief Executive Officer of Adamus Resources Limited



This comes after the Supreme Court of Western Australia upheld the illegality of former Adamus Resources Ltd CEO Angela List’s actions.



Per the ruling, Angela List had tried to seize her husband’s interest in the company and unlawfully replaced directors without proper procedure in both Ghana and Australia, prompting her removal as CEO by a majority vote at an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders and directors on February 3, 2023.



The parent company and shareholders indicated the actions of Angela List were against the best interests of the company, leading to her ousting as CEO.



Read the statement of the Company and its Shareholders below:



The Supreme Court of Western Australia has made a final determination on the ownership and control of Adamus Resources Ltd., and confirmed the illegality of actions taken Ms Angela List, the former Chief Executive Officer.



As a result of the ruling, which was delivered in December 2022, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Adamus Resources shareholders and director of the Australian registered parent company, Adamus Resources Pty Limited, held on 3rd February 2023, formally removed Angela List as the CEO of Adamus Resources Ltd. By a majority decision.



The court, in its ruling had found that Ms List had tried to ‘expropriate’ her husband’s interest, and unlawfully attempted to remove the current director of the Adamus Resources Limited Australian registered parent company and replace him with her nominees without having any proper board meetings or following due process in both Ghana and Australia.



This followed her unlawful appointment of directors to the board of the Ghana subsidiary, again without following due process under Ghanaian law or with approval from the Australian parent company.



The Supreme Court of Western Australia was quite clear in its ruling that Ms List had acted unlawfully when removing and appointing directors in both jurisdictions.



The parent company board, and its shareholders felt that her actions had made her continuing to act as Adamus Resources Limited, Ghana, CEO, untenable and not in the best interests of the company.