Angel Group of Ghana to establish distilling plant in Columbus, USA

Business News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

The Angel Group of Companies, a leading conglomerate in Ghana, has announced plans to establish a distilling plant in Columbus, Ohio. This significant investment is expected to bolster economic growth, create job opportunities, and contribute to the thriving spirits industry in the region.



The decision to establish a distilling plant in Columbus is a testament to the city’s favourable business environment and strategic location in the United States of America. Angel Group recognizes the potential for growth and success in the area and has been in constant engagement with the City of



Columbus. A strategic meeting was held yesterday with the Economic Team of the City of Columbus that is already the hub of about 53 breweries from microbreweries to major regional operations. The meeting was attended the Director of International Relations of Angel Group, Dr. D.D. Nyamekye and the Director of Corporate Affairs of Angel Group, Mr. Kwame Adinkrah.



The distilling plant will be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and cutting-edge technology, ensuring the production of high-quality ‘Adonko’ spirits synonymous with the Angel Group’s brand.



The establishment of the distilling plant in Columbus will not only increase the



availability of Angel Group’s products in the United States but also open up opportunities for local partnerships and collaborations. The plant is expected to serve as a platform for knowledge exchange and skills transfer, creating a mutually beneficial relationship between Ghana and Columbus.



The announcement of the distilling plant has been met with enthusiasm from both business leaders and local officials.



Furthermore, the venture will strengthen the ties between Ghana and Columbus, fostering international partnerships and cultural exchange.