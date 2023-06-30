Andrew Egyapa Mercer launches 7th Ghana Energy Awards

Business News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: Ghana Energy Awards

A Deputy Minister of Energy, the Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has launched the 7th edition of the prestigious Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) at the Airport View Hotel in Accra.



The launch of the 2023 GEA event, which officially opened nominations for prospective candidates to submit entries, also unveiled the theme for this year, which is “Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework: Sector Institutions as Building Blocks for the 2030-2040 Targets.”



In its seventh year, the industry-owned Ghana Energy Awards Scheme, organized by the Energy Media Group (EMG), aims to recognize the excellence and innovation of individuals, institutions, and organizations in the country’s energy sector.



It is endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and the World Energy Council, Ghana.



The event was graced by the Deputy Minister of Energy, Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Chairman of the Awarding Panel, Lawyer Kwame Jantuah (an energy consultant), Dr. Jemima Nunoo, (Technical Director for Media and Strategic Communications at the Office of the President, and Board Member of the Petroleum Commission), Dr. Kwame Ampofo, (former Chairman of the Energy Commission), and Dr. Lawrence Tetteh (an Economist and renowned Evangelist), as well as representatives from the various energy sector agencies.



The Deputy Minister of Energy, Hon. Egyapa Mercer, who was the Special Guest of Honour for the event, in his keynote address, said the government’s vision for a just and equitable transition framework aspires to discharge the country’s international obligations on climate change.



He noted that across the value chain of the petroleum industry, the agencies and institutions are critical to the energy transition. “This is because almost invariably, their activities and operations impact climate change or are affected by it. We simply cannot have a discussion on energy transition without institutions that are focused on the right leadership to implement the policy," he said.



The Deputy Minister added that the Ministry is committed to collaborating with the sector's agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the country’s goals are aligned with the conversation on the future of the energy sector and the national industrialization agenda.



Chairman of the Awards Panel, Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, indicated that the Ghana Energy Awards has concentrated this year’s event to recognize the various interventions and innovations being pioneered and introduced by players in the energy sector toward achieving the transition’s targets.



“We believe at the GEA, that every institution operating in the Energy Sector, both Petroleum and Electricity Power with the support of the Ghanaian Public should contribute its quota in the national quest to make the country one that is providing clean, affordable, and reliable transitional energy for electricity power" and called for all to join hands with one mind and work together to achieve this goal.



Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Media Group and the Event Director of the Awards, Ing. Henry Teinor, in his welcome address, noted that the organizers always strive to put together a credible and impactful awards scheme that reflects the aspirations and achievements of the energy sector.



The Awards, he said, is one of few award schemes that extends its impact beyond the main ceremony by engaging in various activities throughout the year.

The 2023 Ghana Energy Awards features 23 competitive categories and four (4) non-competitive categories.



The competitive categories include the Energy Personality of the Year (Male and Female), Chief Executive of the Year (Power and Petroleum), Rising Star (Individual and Company), the Energy Signature Award, Visionary Leadership Award, Green Chief Trailblazer Award, Energy Reporter of the Year, among others.



The non-competitive categories are the Lifetime Achievement Award, Women In Energy Excellence Award, Osagyefo Young Leadership Award, and the Exemplary Leadership Award. The 7th GEA launch also introduced the GEA Hall of Fame, which will honor outstanding winners of the Ghana Energy Awards community whose contributions to the country’s energy sector are substantial and longstanding.

Nominations for the 2023 Ghana Energy Awards are open from June 27 until September 29. Prospective candidates can apply at www.ghanaenergyawards.com



