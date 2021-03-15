Business News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

American-based AXIX GP to train Ghanaian youth in hybrid aircraft manufacturing

File photo of a hybrid aircrat

AXIX GP Inc, a United States-based Aircraft Manufacturing Company is set to train Ghanaian youth in the manufacturing of next-generation hybrid aircraft.



AXIX GP will assist in the development of a permanent S.T.E.M. based education and professional technician program in Ghana to secure a technologically prepared 21st-century workforce.



The company which intends to establish its branch in Ghana (AXIX GP International Ltd) would be situated in the Greater Accra region.



Chairperson of International Trade Council and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Modern World Logistics Ltd, Mr. Solomon Addai who is leading the company to Ghana said in a statement the company’s strategy would be in line with government’s flagship program One District/One Factory policy.



He said the initiative which has been supported by the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutom Constituency, Dr. Adomako Kissi would create employment for the teeming youth in the country.



“AXIX GP will manufacture prospective technologies in multiple municipal districts and constituencies in accordance with One District/One Factory concept to create more jobs for the youth,” he added.



The CEO of AXIX GP, Laviere D. Rice for his part said, the company would engage the public to implement a system of establishing and maintaining a S.T.E.M. trained workforce in Ghana and Africa at large. “We have a business and products that will create jobs, but we need to ensure that the youth and others have the education and training to compete and sustain employment in the current and future workforce. Preparation is the key, and we need the people of Ghana to understand they have a major responsibility in this as well. A Transfer-of-Technology (ToT) only works when the people buy in 100%. This is about the future, and our (Africa) place in it.”, states Laviere Rice, AXIX GP, CEO.



The company he said would advocate for and implement 3D/4D additive manufacturing technology and hardware science for any applicable industries such as farming, construction, medicine, and housing among others in Ghana to improve the 21st-century manufacturing technology capabilities of Ghana and Africa at large.



He stressed that AXIX GP would develop leaders and technology experts responsible for delivering high-quality products to the global economy.



“It would also develop a process of sustainable growth of industry jobs via direct and indirect sources,” he said.



Mr. Rice maintained that, the company would improve and maintain the overall “Health” of the communities in which they operate.



“Absentee gentrification will be our policy, moreover any urban/rural redevelopment we engage in will not displace residents; only improve their community,” he added.



He said it would identify alternative approaches to traditional business opportunities; to develop concepts that would change the future by leveraging R&D resources, to launch disruptive products in markets and businesses.



AXIX GP International is an additive manufacturing company that deals in the manufacturing of 3D printed, hybrid-powered, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft called the SkyRider.



AXIX GP intends to develop and manufacture SkyRider products such as Multi-purpose Aircraft Transportation Vehicles (MATV), Sport Utility Vehicle Aircraft (SUVA) and Urban Air Mobility products/components, aviation infrastructure, commercial jetliners, defence, space and security systems, spacecraft in Ghana and Africa at large.