Amended terms of domestic bond exchange to be published this week

Business News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The amended GH¢137.3 billion domestic bond exchange programme is expected to be published this week.



The amended terms would be set forth fully in an Amended and Restated Exchange Memorandum, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry dated December 24, 2022 said.



As part of efforts by the government to restructure the debt programme, individual investors have been included.



Individual bondholders were originally exempted from the domestic debt exchange, however, after government excluded pension funds following pressure from organised labour, the programme is expanded to cover individual investments.



In addition to the modifications, there would be eight new instruments to the composition of the new bonds, for a total of 12 new bonds, one maturing each year starting January 2027 and ending January 2038.



The government is also setting a non-binding target minimum level of overall participation of 80 per cent of aggregate principal amount outstanding of eligible bonds among others.