All unregistered SIM cards to be blocked on November 30 - Ursula

Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced that all unregistered SIM cards will be deactivated by the end of this month, November.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the Minister noted that the move forms part of measures to reduce SIM related fraud incidents in the country.



She added that a total of 20,892,970 subscribers have completed the SIM card registration.



In the release sighted by GhanaWeb, the minister said, "All SIM cards which have completed the first stage of the registration exercise but not done the second phase will be blocked from accessing data services on 20th November 2022 and completely deactivated on 30th November 2022."



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful added that after consultations with relevant key stakeholders are completed, an announcement will be made regarding persons who genuinely do not have Ghana cards to participate in the re-registration exercise.



