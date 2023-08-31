All the charges NAM1 has been slapped with and monies he is accused of ‘stealing’

Business News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

The Office of the Attorney General has slapped the former Chief Executive Officer for MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), with 39 charges after the initial 61 charges filed by police prosecutors were dropped.



NAM1 was accused of defrauding his customers of huge sums of money after they filed complaints against him with the police because they could not realise their investment after several attempts between 2016 and 2019.



According to the attorney general, its investigations show that NAM1 truly committed crimes in his dealings with his customers.



The attorney general, in court documents sighted by GhanaWeb, indicated that under false pretences took a total sum of over GH¢ 1 billion (GH¢1,680,920,000) from their customers which these customers have not recovered.



The A-G also found that NAM1 transferred vast sums of depositors' funds from Menzgold Ghana Company Ltd. and Brew Marketing Consult Ltd to Zylofon Media, a company related to him. Huge sums of money were also withdrawn by him or transferred into his bank account for his personal use.



Below are details of all the 39 charges against NAM1, the ‘victims’ and the amounts of monies involved:



1. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ltd were charged with the crime of selling gold to the public without licence contrary to section 99(1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) between 2017 and 2019.



2. NAM1 and MenzGold are accused of operating a deposit-taking business without a licence contrary to sections 6(1) and 22(1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016.



3. NAM1 and MenzGold are also accused of inducing members of the public to invest over GH¢1.6 billion contrary to section 344 of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992)



4. NAM1 and MenzGold are accused of defrauding one Angelina Vander-Pallen by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with over GH¢20 million.



5. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd are accused of defrauding one Angelina Vander-Pallen by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with over GH¢20 million.





6. NAM1 and MenzGold are accused of defrauding one Beatric Owusu-Ansah by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢18.8 million.





7. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd are accused of defrauding one Beatric Owusu-Ansah by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢18.8 million.



8. NAM1 and MenzGold are accused of defrauding one George Owusu by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢10 million.





9. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd are accused of defrauding one George Owusu by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢10 million.





10. NAM1 and MenzGold are accused of defrauding one Benjamin Aduse Poku by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢20 million



11. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd are accused of defrauding one Benjamin Aduse Poku by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢20 million.



12. NAM1 and MenzGold are accused of defrauding one Boakye Emmauel by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢20 million



13. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd are accused of defrauding one Boakye Emmauel by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢20 million



14. NAM1 and MenzGold are accused of defrauding one Eunice Quartey by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢120 million



15. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd are accused of defrauding one Eunice Quartey by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢120 million.



16. NAM1 and MenzGold are accused of defrauding Focus Life Properties Limited by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢8.3 million



17. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd are accused of defrauding Focus Life Properties Limited by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢8.3 million.



18. NAM1 and MenzGold are accused of defrauding one Serwaa Akoto Owusu-Ansah by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢16 million



19. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd are accused of defrauding one Serwaa Akoto Owusu-Ansah by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢16 million.



20. NAM1 and MenzGold are accused of defrauding one Martin Okai-Armah by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢24 million.



21. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd are accused of defrauding one Martin Okai-Armah by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢24 million.



22. NAM1 and MenzGold are accused of defrauding one Bernard Kwasi Mornyuie by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with over GH¢243 million.



23. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd are accused of defrauding one Bernard Kwasi Mornyuie by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢243 million.





24. NAM1 and MenzGold are accused of defrauding one Richard Otto by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with over GH¢60 million.



25. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd are accused of defrauding one Richard Otoo by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for her to part with GH¢243 million.



26. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd were accused of fraudulent breach of trust after they dishonestly appropriated over GH¢26.9 million invested by customers of Menzgold to Zylofon Media.



27. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd were accused of fraudulent breach of trust after he dishonestly appropriated over GH¢23.4 million invested by customers of Menzgold to himself.



28. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd were accused of fraudulent breach of trust after they dishonestly appropriated over GH¢55.5 million invested by customers of Menzgold to Zylofon Media.



29. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd were accused of fraudulent breach of trust after he dishonestly appropriated over GH¢18.7 million invested by customers of Menzgold to himself.



30. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd were accused of fraudulent breach of trust after they dishonestly appropriated over GH¢2 million invested by customers of Menzgold to Zylofon Media.



31. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd were accused of fraudulent breach of trust after they dishonestly appropriated over GH¢66 million invested by customers of Menzgold to Abigail Mensah.



32. NAM1 and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Ltd were accused of fraudulent breach of trust after he dishonestly appropriated GH¢113.4 million invested by customers of Menzgold to himself.



33. NAM1 has also been charged with money laundering contrary to section 1(2)(a)(i) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) after he transferred over GH¢26.9 million from Brew Marketing to Zylofon for the purpose of disguising the illicit origin of the money, knowing it to be proceeds of crime.



34. NAM1 has also been charged with money laundering contrary to section 1(2)(a)(i) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) after he took possession of GH¢23.4 from a bank, knowing that the money formed part of proceeds of crime.



35. NAM1 has also been charged with money laundering contrary to section 1(2)(a)(i) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) after he transferred over GH¢55.5 million from Brew Marketing to Zylofon for the purpose of disguising the illicit origin of the money, knowing it to be proceeds of crime.



36. NAM1 has also been charged with money laundering contrary to section 1(2)(a)(i) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) after he took possession of GH¢18.7 million from a Brew Marking, knowing that money formed part of proceeds of crime.



37. NAM1 has also been charged with money laundering contrary to section 1(2)(a)(i) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) after he transferred over GH¢2 million from Brew Marketing to Zylofon for the purpose of disguising the illicit origin of the money, knowing it to be proceeds of crime.



38. NAM1 has also been charged with money laundering contrary to section 1(2)(a)(i) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) after he transferred over GH¢66 million from Brew Marketing to his sister, Abigail Mensah, for the purpose of disguising the illicit origin of the money, knowing it to be proceeds of crime.



39. NAM1 has also been charged with money laundering contrary to section 1(2)(a)(i) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) after he took possession of GH¢113.4 million from MenzGold, knowing that money formed part of proceeds of crime.



