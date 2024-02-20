All stalled projects in Ashanti region will be completed - Dr Amin Adam

Business News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has assured the habitants of the Ashanti region of government’s commitment towards the completion of all stalled projects in the region.



Dr. Amin Adam gave this assurance during a working visit to the Ashanti Region. As part of his visit to the region, the minister-designate paid a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene. He also visited the office of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah.



Dr. Adam highlighted the pivotal role of the Ashanti Region in Ghana’s economic development, hence government’s commitment to building infrastructure.



These include the Kumasi International Airport, the Kejetia Redevelopment Market, and the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Stressing the urgency of attention to these projects, he acknowledged challenges that had hindered their completion and assured swift action.



Dr. Amin Adam said, “But you are also aware that, we have faced some challenges as a result we had to stall for some time, but you also know that His Excellency the President is determined to make sure that these projects are completed for the benefit of our people. He has directed that we pay attention to these projects to bring some urgency and speed to bear on these projects so we can get them completed for people to begin to benefit from these projects.”



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, appealed to the Finance Minister to address the completion of unfinished and suspended projects, specifically the Ahenema-Kokoben and Anhwiankwanta road projects.



“The other one that will request of you which I was discussing with your predecessor, we have a road construction from a place called Ahenema-Kokoben to Anhwiankwanta on the Obuasi road.....which was awarded to Kofi Job initially, and later they have to change the drawings. And after the change of drawings you know definitely the estimate ballooned and according to the road minister, the road minister said he needed financial clearance from the Minister of Finance, so I’ll plead you work on that one for us,” he appealed.



The Finance Minister is set to visit the various projects in the region to gather firsthand information about their current status and challenges.