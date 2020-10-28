Business News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Alhassan Andani retires next month after 14 years at Stanbic Bank

Alhassan Andani (R) and Mr Asomaning

Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Alhassan Andani, will retire on November 30, 2020, after 14 years at the bank.



His spot will be taken by Kwamina Asomaning, who is currently Stanbic Bank’s Senior Executive and Corporate and Investment Banking Head.



Kwamina Asomaning has held this post for the past 10 years, according to a post on Stanbic Bank Ghana’s Twitter handle.



Mr Andani told Joy Business that he is happy to have worked with his team to achieve the bank’s targets.



“We overhauled our bank and rose to the very top of the industry. We are a family that looked after one another to achieve greatness thereby placing Stanbic at the pinnacle of excellence in banking. Our clients believe in what we do and have helped to spread our footprint across the country by embracing our products and services.



“The size of our operation and the staff strength grew in leaps and bounds during these 14 years from a two-branch operation with 150 staff to 40 branches with over 1600 staff. It could only have happened with a team of committed and dedicated colleagues. And I thank them for such support,” Mr Andani was quoted in a report by Joy Business.



In the same report, Kwamina Asomaning has been attributed with the following:



“I am humbled and honoured to be selected by the Board of the Bank as the next CEO. I have spent the past 10 years working closely with Alhassan Andani, and I thank him for his visionary leadership, which has positively transformed the bank.



“In this next chapter, I commit to advancing the Bank’s focus on delighting its clients, contributing to national development, and giving back to society. I look forward to working collaboratively with all our stakeholders to deliver Stanbic’s purpose, which is to drive the growth of Ghana, our home.”





