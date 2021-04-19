Alan speaks on creation of a Ghana-Canada Business Council

Business News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and the High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana H.E Kati Csaba have discussed the establishment of a Ghana-Canada Business Council to further boost the economic and trade relations between our two countries.



The meeting took place on Friday 16th April, 2021.



A statement by the Trade Ministry said Mr Kyerematen “received in separate audience, the High Commissioner of Canada, H.E Kati Csaba and the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, H. E. Philipp Stalder at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



“Discussions with the envoys focused on ways to strengthen the bilateral relations between their respective countries and Ghana.



“With High Commissioner Csaba, we discussed the establishment of a Ghana-Canada Business Council to further boost the economic and trade relations between our two countries.



“With Ambassador Stalder, the discussion centred on attracting Swizz business interests into the pharmaceutical and other viable economic ventures in Ghana.



“The two envoys expressed their commitment to help further deepen relations between countries and Ghana for the mutual benefit of the people.”