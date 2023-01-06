Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister - Report

Business News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Trade and Industry, John Alan Kyerematen has reportedly resigned from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



According to Accra-based Joy FM, the former diplomat tendered his resignation on January 5, 2023 adding that it has been accepted in principle by the president.



The report further states that he has been given a few days to wrap up his work and to handover.



Alan is one of the frontline candidates expected to contest for the flagbearership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



GhanaWeb Business is working the lines to get confirmation from persons within the camp of the 'former' minister.