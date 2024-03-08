Alan Kyerematen promises to establish traders bank

Business News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has said he will establish a traders bank to support market women financially if elected President of the Republic in the upcoming general elections.



According to him, the establishment of the bank will help revitalize the retail business of traders.



Mr Kyerematen further said the traders bank will provide easy access to financing for the trading community.



This, he said, will help in the expansion of the businesses of traders.



Describing the move as a game changer, Alan Kyerematen said, “This, in turn, could contribute to job creation, poverty reduction and overall socio-economic development across the country."



Alan Kyerematen made this known during his tour to markets in the Central region.



According to some traders who spoke to Daily Graphic, the initiative will alleviate their financial burdens and access to finance would be simplified.



SA/MA



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel