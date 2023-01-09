Alan Kyerematen ought to have resigned earlier– Prof Adu-Gyamfi

Business News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Associate Professor at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi says Trade and Industry Minister, Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, ought to have resigned a long time ago to pursue his presidential ambitions.



To him, Mr. Kyerematen’s resignation ought to have come earlier but he cannot be blamed as his continuous stay in office was as a result of a call to duty.



“He is a viable Candidate,” Prof Adu-Gyamfi stressed, adding that “once he sets out to do this, we are hoping that he will make it count”.



Reacting to the news of the resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Mr. Alan Kyerematen, in an interview, the Political Science lecturer revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race is not an entirely two-horse race between Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as touted by many political watchers.



He was of the opinion that the Presidential Primaries of the NPP will bring heavy disappointment to some aspirants.



However, Prof Adu-Gyamfi believes the grounds seem to favour the Vice President, whose personality, he argues, goes beyond the party.



Dr. Bawumia has been to mosques and churches and even preached from the pulpits, he mentioned.



He said aspirants like Kennedy Agyapong have a lot to do especially given the history of their political life.



“He needs to allow some intellectuals to come around him to rebrand him.” Prof Adu-Gyamfi said.