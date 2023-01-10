You are here: HomeBusiness2023 01 10Article 1693013

Business News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alan Kyerematen declares presidential ambition

Alan Kyerematen, outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry play videoAlan Kyerematen, outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has declared his ambition to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

In a 17-minute address broadcast to the nation, Alan spoke extensively about why he wanted to be president and his plan to transform the country.

The declaration comes barely a week after he resigned from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Alan tendered his resignation letter to the president on January 5, 2023 and was formally accepted by the president on January 6.

Watch a livestream of his address below: