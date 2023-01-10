Alan Kyerematen declares presidential ambition

Business News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has declared his ambition to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



In a 17-minute address broadcast to the nation, Alan spoke extensively about why he wanted to be president and his plan to transform the country.



The declaration comes barely a week after he resigned from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



Alan tendered his resignation letter to the president on January 5, 2023 and was formally accepted by the president on January 6.



