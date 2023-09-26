Alan Kyerematen blames Finance Minister for economic challenges

Business News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Immediate past Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has blamed the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta for the current economic challenges of the country.



Alan, who resigned as Trade Minister earlier this year, in order to contest the NPP's flagbearership election, also resigned from the NPP yesterday to run as an independent candidate.



In an interview on UTV on Tuesday, September 26, Alan, also a former member of the Economic Management Team of the government for six years, through his position as Trade Minister, sought to absorb himself of blame from the current economic challenges of the country, but insisting that it is the finance minister who takes final decisions on economic matter.



"The Minister of Finance is the one who oversees the economy," said Alan Kyerematen.



"He is in charge and he takes the final decision. I can only make contributions but he makes the final decision," Alan said, as he rebuffed suggestions that as a member of the EMT, he should share in the blame



"I cannot take responsibility for decisions made by the finance minister. Is that what you are asking me to do?" he noted.



