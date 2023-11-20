Akufo-Addo urges stakeholders to support Ghana's energy transition plan

Business News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to stakeholders in the energy sector to support the implementation of the Ghana Energy Transition Investment Plan (GETIP).



This would enable the country to achieve the vision for a cleaner, more sustainable energy landscape.



The President made the call at the Seventh Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) at the weekend in Accra.



The event was held on the theme; “Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework: Sector Institutions as a Building Blocks for the 2030-2024 Targets.”



President Akufo-Addo said the GETIP framework, unveiled during the Global Africa Business Initiative event in New York last September, would ensure the nation’s journey to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.



He said the plan was in line with Ghana’s national development agenda as well as the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“The framework outlines how we will implement low carbon solutions in major sectors of our economy such as oil and gas, industry, transportation, cooking, agriculture, and power.



“It also highlights the essential investments, regulatory initiatives, institutional arrangements, and capacity building requirements needed to facilitate this shift.



“It is a flexible and dynamic tool that will be updated and modified as we learn from our implementation experience and as new technologies and possibilities emerge,” he said.



With the anticipation that some 550 billion dollars, the equivalent of 10 percent of Ghana’s annual GDP, would have to be raised over the next 40 years, the President said although the national framework was ambitious, it was attainable.



“This may appear huge, but it is less than what will be spent if we carry on unconcerned. Furthermore, the framework will have long term advantages for our economy, society and environment. It will increase our energy security, diversify our energy mix, create jobs, boost health, help to eradicate poverty and safeguard our natural resources.



“It is a living document that will be reviewed regularly and evaluated to ensure that it remains relevant and responsive to our changing circumstances and goals, ” he stated.



President Akufo-Addo said the framework would position Ghana as a world leader in energy transition and Ghana “will be amongst the first countries both in Africa and beyond, to attain universal access to clean and modern energy by 2023”.



“Ghana will be amongst the first countries to use carbon capture, utilization and storage technology to decarbonize our energy industry, and to that end, the country will demonstrate to the world that low carbon development can be pursued without sacrificing economic growth or social progress,” he said.



The President rallied support from all stakeholders, both domestic and foreign, to achieve the goal of zero net emission by 2060.



“The cooperation and support of all parties, domestic and foreign, are needed to achieve this goal, but we require the dedication and effort of every Ghanaian citizen who is the primary beneficiary and agent of this shift.



“We need Ghanaians to accept this vision of Ghana’s energy future as low carbon, resilient and affluent. We rely on Ghanaians to implement energy saving practices and attitudes in their homes, workplaces, and communities.



“We need your help to implement the policies and programmes that will make this transition easier, and we need you to hold the government accountable,’ he said.



President Akufo-Addo said the energy transition framework was more than just a document, “it is a statement of our resolve and desire to secure a brighter future for ourselves and for future generations.”



“It is an expression of our patriotism and responsibility to safeguard our country from the dangers of climate change. It demonstrates our global leadership and excellence in promoting the universal agenda for sustainable development and I urge you all to join me in making this framework a reality,” he added.







Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Deputy Minister for Energy, said Ghana’s position on energy transition “must indeed happen.”



“But it must happen on our terms particularly when Ghana and by extension, Africa, and the developing world have played only a minimal role in the processes that have led the world to its present situation,” he stressed.



The deputy minister said the Ministry would continue to provide leadership and guidance to bring the vision for a dynamic and fit for purpose energy sector, that is responsive to the 21st century opportunities and realities.



“We will continue to work with stakeholders and relevant public and private sector institutions in our quest to give energy transition true meaning that reflects the collective aspirations and needs of our citizens,” he said.



The energy personality of the Year, female category, went to Kadijah Amoah, the chief executive officer of Aker Energy and the energy personality of the Year, male category, went to Edwin Alfred Provencal, the managing director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST).



Dr. Ben Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas was adjudged the chief executive officer of the Year, petroleum division, whilst the award for the CEO of the Year, power division went to the managing director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama.



Emmanuel Aboagye-Wiafe, the business editor of Asaase Radio received the award for the 'Energy Reporter of the Year.'