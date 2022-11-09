Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke

Business News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022
Steve Hanke, a professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University and founder and co-director of the Institute for Applied Economics, has commented on the recent 'ku me preko reloaded' demonstration.
The protest which saw hundreds of Ghanaians clad in red and black and holding placards critical of the government was called by a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu.
According to Prof Hanke, the protestors were right with the call for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to step down as President of Ghana.
He said marching against what he called "the economic stupidity" of President Akufo-Addo was in the right direction because Ghana's inflation figures keep rising and is currently measured at 149%.
Prof Hanke noted that the economic policies by the government will take Ghana on a road to nowhere.
"Today, I measure inflation in Ghana at 149%/yr. Thousands in Accra marched against Pres. Akufo-Addo’s economic stupidity and a potential IMF bailout. The protestors are right. Pres. Akufo-Addo has taken Ghana on a ROAD TO NOWHERE," Prof Steve Hanke tweeted at 7.00 pm [GMT] on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
