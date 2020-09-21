Business News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo made some impressive foreign, trade policy wins – Imani

Founding President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has achieved impressive foreign and trade policy records.



For instance, Mr Cudjoe said, the establishment of the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Ghana’s capital Accra is a historic milestone.



Also, he added, the recent election of Mr Akufo-Addo as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is an addition to his achievements.



In a brief statement, Mr Cudjoe said “Nana Addo has made some impressive foreign and trade policy wins. The AfCFTA secretariat in Accra holds the key to Africa’s last hope for total economic integration.



“Then there is ECOWAS, which he chairs at a very difficult time- increased terrorism and the coronavirus pandemic.



“Then he helps to diffuse the Nigerian- Ghana retail trade war, at least for now. The President deserves more commendation.”



However, he said “The one major challenge to the trade pact is the retrogressive UNIPASS which is making the state lose nearly Ghc 200m a month.



“The porous technology is giving way for people to pay so much less port duties. Nana Addo, wake up. Do not let Bawumia’s enhanced paperless ports agenda continue to fail.”

