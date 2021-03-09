Business News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo lists key projects under GH¢100 billion Ghana CARES ‘Obaatanpa’ Programe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed some projects that will ensure the successful execution of the government’s Ghana CARES ‘Obaatanpa’ programme.



The key projects which are eight in total, include fast-tracking digitization, developing Ghana’s housing and construction industry, as well as creating jobs for young people, and expanding opportunities for the vulnerable in society, including persons with disabilities.



President Akufo-Addo made the statement while delivering his first State of the Nation Address of his second term as president, in Parliament on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.



The programme costs GH¢100 billion but the president says the benefits of this “economic recovery agenda will begin to show a year from now”.



He explained that Ghana Cares Obaatanpa programme was introduced to stabilize, revitalize, and transform Ghana’s economy to create jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians over a three-year period, post COVID-19.



“The pandemic has exposed the need to expedite the process of moving Ghana to a situation beyond aid. That is why Government has developed and is currently implementing the one hundred billion cedis Ghana CARES ‘Obaatanpa’ Programme to transform, revitalize and modernize our economy, and return it to high and sustained growth for the next three years”. President Akufo-Addo noted.



Below are the projects as announced by the president:



- Supporting commercial farming and attracting educated youth into commercial faming



- Building the country’s light manufacturing sector



- Developing engineering/machine tools and ICT/digital economy industries



- Fast tracking digitization



- Developing Ghana’s housing and construction industry



- Establishing Ghana as a Regional Hub



- Reviewing and optimizing the implementation of government’s flagship and key programmes



- Creating jobs for young people and expanding opportunities for the vulnerable in society, including persons with disability