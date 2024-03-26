Akufo-Addo launches Smart Schools Project; 1.3 million SHS students to receive tablets

Business News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched the ‘Ghana Smart Schools Project’.



The launch was held on Monday, March 25, 2024, in Accra.



The project is part of efforts by the government to enhance e-learning and digitisation.



The initiative aims to bolster Senior High School education by providing teaching and learning management systems, digital learning content, and electronic devices to all SHS and TVET schools nationwide.



The project aligns with the Ministry of Education’s digitalization agenda for pre-tertiary education. It supports the government’s goal of leveraging technological advancements to prepare Ghanaian students for the 4th Industrial Revolution.



The Ghana Smart School’s project is in fulfillment of the Education for Sustainable Development Agenda which is considered a key driver for rapid socio-economic transformation.



Speaking at the ceremony, the President disclosed that plans were underway to distribute Smart Tablets to 1.3 million Senior High School (SHS) students nationwide.



President Akufo-Addo also indicated that approximately 100 smart SHSs are slated for construction across the country within the next two years, aiming to enhance the learning environment and educational opportunities for students nationwide.



“To distribute 1.3 million educational tablets to students in SHSs. That is one student, and one tablet under the Ghana Smart Schools Project. The tablets are fitted with digital content to aid research, teaching, and learning.



“At the tertiary level, Ghana is pleased to provide at a discounted price tablets and laptops to students and lecturers to facilitate academic [activities]… The government continues to seek innovative ways to do STEM and the FSHS policy.



“The next phase of FSHS policy enhancement will be propelled by digitalisation. This will allow a seamless online and offline teaching and learning experience,” he stated.