'Akufo-Addo is an over-pampered spoilt kid' - Sam George counters attack on rating agencies

Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, launched scathing attack on President Akufo-Addo, labelling him an "over-pampered spoilt kid."



Sam Nartey George's remarks come in response to the president's recent international outbursts regarding Ghana's struggling economy, which he believes are embarrassing the nation on the global stage.



"Our president is an over pampered spoilt kid; he is throwing tantrums on an international scale and embarrassing us," George asserted.



He compared Akufo-Addo's behavior to that of a child rolling on the floor and screaming during a church service because he was denied the opportunity to make an offering.



According to George, the president had previously used credit rating agencies to criticize the previous administration but has now overseen the deterioration of Ghana's economy, reducing it to "junk status" and "toilet paper status," he said in an interview with JoyNews.



The outspoken parliamentarian called for honesty and transparency regarding the state of the country's finances, stating, "The ratings are a reflection of what your finances look like. Today, Ghana's finances are cosmetic. Let us start paying our debts and see what happens to our finances. Let's see what happens to our balance of payments. The president should stop embarrassing us."



Sam George did not hold back in his assessment of Akufo-Addo's governance, asserting, "You have failed, Mr. President. You've been abysmal. You are a colossal failure when it comes to governing this country. You will go down in history as the worst president in Ghana's history, worse than even military dictators.



It is time for you to lick your wounds, show humility, and stop throwing tantrums like a spoilt, over-pampered kid, thus disgracing our country. It is bad enough that you have created a mess in our economy; it's even worse that you're embarrassing us on the international scene. Mr. President, you and your handlers need to stop."



