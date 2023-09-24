Akufo-Addo is a masterclass in economic incompetence – Steve Hanke

Business News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor Steve Hanke, an economist and professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, has critiqued Ghana's economic management under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He described the president as a "masterclass in economic incompetence" in a series of tweets, expressing his support for the recent #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration organized by the group Democracy Hub and concerned citizens.



In one of his tweets, Hanke stated, "Ghanaians took to the streets against Pres. Akufo-Addo's CORRUPT & INCOMPETENT gov't, as the money supply explodes and Ghana remains in an inflationary doom loop."



In another tweet, he reinforced his position, saying, "The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests in Ghana are rolling right along. Ghanaians have completely blocked off the 37 Roundabout, also known as the Akuafo Intersection, in Accra. PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO = A MASTERCLASS IN ECONOMIC INCOMPETENCE."



On the last day of the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, protesters attempted to force their way through a police barricade deep into the night and march to the presidency.



This is despite the illegal arrests and police highhandedness that marred Day 1 when police arrested 49 protesters, who were detained for hours on allegations of unlawful assembly.



All of them were later released on bail.



Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incident as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.



Whiles Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.





The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests in Ghana are rolling right along. Ghanaians have completely blocked off the 37 Roundabout, also known as the Akuafo Intersection, in Accra. PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO = A MASTERCLASS IN ECONOMIC INCOMPETENCE.pic.twitter.com/zslFLILU8w — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) September 23, 2023

#GhanaWatch: Live look at #OccupyJulorbiHouse where Ghanaians are protesting the high cost of living. Pres. Akufo-Addo’s ECONOMIC MISMANAGEMENT is fueling Ghana’s economic death spiral.

pic.twitter.com/ePTrEMWqcc — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) September 23, 2023

Ghanaians took to the streets against Pres. Akufo-Addo's CORRUPT & INCOMPETENT gov't, as the money supply explodes and Ghana remains in an inflationary doom loop.pic.twitter.com/jNCFrBe9m2 — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) September 22, 2023

AM/SARA