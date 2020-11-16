Business News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Akufo-Addo has set Ghana in a trajectory of real transformation – Yofi Grant

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi Grant, has said the Akufo-Addo administration has set Ghana on the path of real transformation.



He explained that the government has initiated several programmes and policies to ensure a booming economy.



This, he said, is an indication that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the man to trust ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



In a tweet, Mr Grant said “Isn’t he just so cool. He has set Ghana in a trajectory of real transformation. He said he would in 2008, again in 2012 and in 2016 and now he has.



“Consistency, reliability and validity. He is the man at #1 #4More4Nana #MaintainNanaAddo #VoteNumber1ForNana #VoteNumber1ForNPP.”





