Business News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo has set Ghana in a trajectory of real transformation – Yofi Grant

CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centrer, Yofi Grant

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi Grant, has said the Akufo-Addo administration has set Ghana on the path of real transformation.

He explained that the government has initiated several programmes and policies to ensure a booming economy.

This, he said, is an indication that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the man to trust ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a tweet, Mr Grant said “Isn’t he just so cool. He has set Ghana in a trajectory of real transformation. He said he would in 2008, again in 2012 and in 2016 and now he has.

“Consistency, reliability and validity. He is the man at #1 #4More4Nana #MaintainNanaAddo #VoteNumber1ForNana #VoteNumber1ForNPP.”

