Akufo-Addo has plunged Ghana into 'economic dumsor' - Yvonne Nelson

Business News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress and enterpreneur Yvonne Nelson has passed a verdict on Ghana's economy stating that it was in a state of 'economic dumsor.'



Dumsor being power rationing schedule introduced during the Mahama administration and for which Yvonne and other celebrities held a protest in 2015 demanding that the government solves the issue.



In her recently released memoir 'I'm not Yvonne Nelson,' the actress made critical remarks about president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was part beneficiary to the #DumsorMustStop protest Yvonne and others held.



She said then candidate Akufo-Addo after becoming president turned out to be bad news for the economy.



"Akufo-Addo came to the presidency with enormous goodwill. He had been projected as a no nonsense disciplinarian who would not hesitate to crack the whip on errant appointees.



“He was said to be incorruptible, and Ghanaians thought he was going to be the antidote to mass stealing at the highest level, which is euphemised as corruption. Unfortunately for Ghana and those who trusted in him, he has turned out to be a monumental disappointment whose government’s unbridled borrowing, corruption and reckless spending plunged the nation into an economic dumsor,” portion of the book read.



Ghana is currently under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme after an ecoenomic downturn that government has blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



Analysts and opposition parties have, however, insisted that the situation is a self-inflicted headache brought on by economic mismanagement and gross corruption.



About Yvonne Nelson's book



"I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" is an explosive and riveting account of a young woman who sets out to discover herself but finds out that she has been living with a false identity.



The drama and the twists and turns of this moving story have all the markings of a spellbinding movie script, except that the protagonist, who is an actor, is contending with a reality that intermittently soaks her pillow with tears.



Uncharacteristic of an autobiography, the author comes to her audience stark naked. The book opens the door widely into the life of the author and exposes the good, the bad, and the ugly sides, not only of her life but also of the make-believe world of celebrities.



The launch was graced by many industry stalwarts, businessmen, and politicians, including John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Becca. Also present were media personalities, including Manasseh Azure Awuni, Sammy Forson, and GhanaWeb Entertainment Editor Benefo Buabeng popularly known as Abrantepa.







