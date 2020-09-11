Business News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo grants charter status to Institute of HR management practitioners

Ebenezer Agbettor- Executive Director of CHRMP

The Institute of Human Resources Management Practitioners (IHRMP) Ghana has been given the charter status after President Nana Akufo-Addo assented to a bill passed by Parliament.



Per the new status, the functions of the IHRMP are stated as follows:



- Promote the training and advancement of human resource management;



- Undertake and promote research in the discipline of human resource management;



- Promote public-private partnerships in respect of human resource management activities;



- Conduct professional examinations for the registration of human resource management practitioners;



- Certify individuals who attain the requisite qualifications to practice human resource management;



- Provide consultancy services in human resource management to public and private sector institutions;



- Establish, keep and maintain a register of human resource management practitioners;



- Establish and maintain a library of books and periodicals on human resource management and related subjects;



- Publish literature relevant to human resource management;



- Monitor the professional standards of members of the Institute;



- Set and ensure the observance of standards for the practice of human resource management;



- Regulate the practice of human resource management;



- Organise continuing professional development courses for members of the Institute; and



- Perform any other functions that are ancillary to the object of the Institute.



Additionally, as the custodian of the Code of Conduct in the practice of human resource management profession, the new Act re-emphasises the mandate of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management’s monitoring role by ensuring that members display the highest standards of professionalism and commitment to ethical conduct and utmost due care in all dealings.



“The need for ethical behaviour and professionalism in the practice of human resource management is due to the critical role the human resource management plays in the economic and human capital development of the country,” the Chartered Institute said in a release announcing its chartered status.



President of IHRMP Ghana, Dr. Edward Kwapong, expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for assenting to the bill passed by Parliament that has given the charter status to Human Resources management practitioners in the country.



“The Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners, Ghana (IHRMP) which existed under the Professional Bodies Registration Act, 1973 (NRCD 143), has now been established by an Act of Parliament, the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management Act, 2020 (Act 1020) and is known as The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana.



“The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana Bill was assented to by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo on August 13, 2020,” the release quoted Dr Kwapong.



The Executive Director of IHRMP, Mr Ebenezer Agbettor revealed that Section 22 of the Act restricts the use of the title ‘Chartered Human Resource Management Practitioner’ to a person who has successfully met all the requirement of the professional human resource management examinations and hold the CHRMP, Ghana certificate recognised by the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana.



In essence, the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana, Act 2020 (Act 1020) creates a great opportunity for the Institute to enhance its collaboration with key stakeholders to further boost confidence in the human resource management profession through professionalism and the assurance of a safe and sound human resource management environment.



“It is therefore expected that Corporate Ghana will continue to witness great transformation in the professional conduct of HRM practitioners which would result in the improvement of corporate governance issues and ethical behaviour,” the release admonished.



The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana, states in Section 2 of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Act 2020 (Act 1020) that it is mandated to promote professional training in human resource management and regulate the practice of human resource management profession in Ghana.





