Akufo-Addo govt to spend GH¢50m annually to support women in entrepreneurship - Dr Awal

Business Development Minister, Dr. Mohammed Awal, has hinted that the Akufo-Addo-led administration will from next year increase the loan granted to young women in entrepreneurship to GH¢50 million.



The reason for increasing the money spent on these women, he said, was on the fact that women are powerful producers, in that, they can produce goods in larger quantities.



"From next year, government will spend 50 million cedis every year to support women entrepreneurs in this country. We are very confident in Akufo-Addo and NPP victory".



He made this announcement while presenting an amount of GH¢3million to 69 young women entrepreneurs in Accra, Wednesday, August 19, 2020.



The women who received the money are in the field of Trade and Commerce, Fashion & Beauty, ICT, Services, and Agribusiness.



He further encouraged business owners to employ more women and also allow them to occupy top managerial positions.



"I want to make a humble appeal to business owners and leaders in government businesses and organizations, only 25% of women in this country are in executive member position and boards. This is not good for us. We need to have a policy to ensure that women are encouraged to go up the ladder in corporate business at least 50% of women should be in executive member positions in corporate businesses so they can help grow this country".





