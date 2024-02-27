Akufo-Addo discloses how government can attract the youth to agriculture

Business News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agriculture, they say is the backbone of every economy, yet, it has not been given the needed attention by government over the years.



While farmers are selling their farmlands in exchange for promises including money, others, including the youth find the sector unattractive.



To help address this problem, President Akufo-Addo said the only way of making agriculture attractive to the youth was to take out drudgery from the sector.



He, however, said government was making agricultural machinery and equipment easily available to farmers.



"Mr Speaker, the surest way of making agriculture attractive to young people is to take the drudgery out of farming, and government is continuing to make agricultural machinery and equipment easily available," President Akufo-Addo stated.



He added that, "Under the third and final tranche of the Brazilian More Food Programme, tractors with accompanying implements, power tillers with accessories, maize shellers, units of combine harvesters, and rice millers have been distributed to farmers, processors and mechanisation service providers on hire purchase arrangement".



"This year, under the Indian Exim Facility, tractors with matching implements, planters, boom sprayers, combine harvesters and corn pickers will also be made available," he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disclosed this while delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



SA/NOQ







