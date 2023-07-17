Akufo-Addo approves reviewed salaries for JUSAG

Business News of Monday, 17 July 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has approved the reviewed salaries of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG).



This was disclosed in a statement released by JUSAG dated Monday, July 17, 2023.



This increment comes after the Association declared an indefinite strike over government’s failure to approve reviewed salaries and other allowances of its members.



"We are reassured by the letter of Her Ladyship Honourable Chief Justice dated 13th July 2023 which confirms that His Excellency the President of Ghana has approved the new salary structure, and implementation will be done in the month of July 2023 as indicated by the Ministry of Finance at the close of engagement," part of the release read.



JUSAG had previously submitted proposals to the government regarding the implementation of the approved cost of living allowance for its members, but these proposals were not promptly addressed.



Consequently, the Association appealed to the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, for intervention.



