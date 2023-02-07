Akufo-Addo appoints K.T. Hammond as new trade minister

Business News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made new ministerial appointments to his government.



Kobina Tahiru Hammond has been appointed Minister of Trade and Industry while Dr. Stephen Amoah will serve as Deputy Trade minister.



Bryan Acheampong will now head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture while Osei Bonsu Amoah who been named as Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government.



Mohammed Amin Adam has also been appointed as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



Former SIGA Director-General, Stephen Asamoah Boateng will now serve as Chieftaincy Minister while Herbert Krapah has been appointed as Deputy Energy Minister by the president.