Business News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo appoints Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh as Commissioner of AIB

Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh has been appointed as Commissioner of the AIB

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh as the Commissioner in charge of the Aircraft Incident and Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB).



The Aviation Ministry last year sought approval of Parliament for the passage of the Aircraft Accident and Act, 2020 which was granted a Presidential assent to establish an agency.



In a statement issued by the Ministry of Aviation, the appointment of Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh to the role will see him take charge of the operationalisation of the AIB.



“Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh has been the coordinator of the Accident Investigation and Prevention Unit in the Ministry for the past two years and has overall and deep knowledge as well as working experience in the aviation sector for the past 10 years,” the statement said.



“He has been part of the investigation of aircraft accidents in Ghana. He played an instrumental role in the run-up to the ICAO Validated Coordinated Mission (ICVM) from March to April 2019 which culminated in Ghana’s achievement of the highest score of 89.99 percent, an enviable record on the African continent for safety and security,” it added.



Read the statement below:



