Akufo-Addo accepts Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi's resignation as GRA board chair

Business News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi as Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



Dr Oteng-Gyasi resigned from the position on March 26, 2024. The decision was followed by the dissolution of the GRA board with plans by the President to constitute a new one.



On March 27, 2024 President Akufo-Addo dismissed the Commssioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority Dr. Ammi¬shaddai Owusu-Amoah with immediate effect.



He was subsequently replaced by Madam Julie Essiam who will now serve as the Commissioner-General of the Authority. She was previously responsible for the Support Services Division of the GRA as the Commissioner.



Pearl Darko, who is currently the Deputy Director General in charge of operations at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), is to take up the role of Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the GRA.



The Commissioner of Customs Division, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah; and the Commissioner of Domestic Tax and Revenue Division, Edward Appenteng Gyamerah; are also expected to be replaced by new appointees following their statutory retirement.







MA



