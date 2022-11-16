Akpeteshie consumers in Mfantseman bemoan price increase

Business News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The price of locally-brewed alcoholic spirit, akpeteshie, has been affected by the current economic challenges confronting the country.



Some consumers of locally-brewed alcoholic spirit, akpeteshie, in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, have bemoaned the increase in price of the drink.



According to the consumers, they have been compelled by the increase in price of akpeteshie to reduce their consumption rate.



Speaking in an interview with ClassFM’s Central Regional Correspondent, Nana Tawiah, consumers of the locally-brewed spirit, noted that the drink used to be sold from GHS1 upwards.



However, due to the current economic challenges confronting the nation, the price of the drink has increased.



A consumer said: “Now, akpeteshie is expensive, one gallon is GHS50. Previously you could just buy on credit and come and pay later, now they have stopped selling on credit.”



They appealed to government to fix the economy so that the price of akpeteshie can be reduced.



“Quarter is GHS5, now you don’t even get intoxicated when we consume it. We’re saying that if he [President] can’t do anything, he should reduce the price of petrol so that the price of akpeteshie can be reduced,” he stated.



Another consumer also said: “Things are not going well at all; one tot is now GHS 1. Government has really worried us.”