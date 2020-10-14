Business News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Akosombo Textiles workers issue death threats over pay cuts

Some disgruntled workers of the Akosombo Industrial Company Limited formerly known as Akosombo Textiles Limited have issued death threats to the management and union leaders.



They are angry over what they described as the dwindling fortunes of the company contrary to the circulation of a video suggesting that the company is back on its feet since government took over management from the Chinese investors two years ago.



The aggrieved workers are also demanding payment of their September salaries, 2019 annual bonus in both cash and cloth and the implementation of a negotiated pay rise of 6 per cent for last year.



They are also agitating over a 5 per cent pay cut by management in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which they said is unjustified and worsening their plight.



In a strongly-worded statement to the management and union leaders, the disgruntled workers asked that the deductions stopped immediately failure of which will lead to bloodshed at the end of October.



They threatened five top executives including the CEO Kofi Boateng with death if the demands are not met.



The statement also threatened the union leaders with death for failing to stop the deductions in spite of the agitations.



Starr News can confirm that the union leaders and management of the textile company have met the police as investigations begin into the death threats and agitations.





