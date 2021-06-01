Aker Energy takes steps towards developing Pecan field

Business News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

Aker Energy has announced the commencement of geophysical and geotechnical (G&G) surveys on its Pecan field, a major step towards submission of a plan of development by the end of year.



The surveys, Aker said in a statement, are critical in optimizing the Pecan Subsea Field Layout and that Fugro Ghana Limited has been appointed to perform the G&G surveys which will be done on two separate campaigns, with the geotechnical survey being done first using the Fugro Scout vessel.



The Fugro Scout vessel arrived in Ghana on May 11 and has commenced work in the DWT/CTP Block. The geotechnical campaign will be executed over a 3-4-week period and should be completed by the end of June 2021, while the geophysical survey will be performed later on in 2021, the statement noted.



The data received from these surveys will give accurate information around the integrity of the seabed and confirm that the subsea infrastructure can be safely positioned over the life of the field of the project.



“With these surveys, we take a significant step in moving towards submitting a plan of development and operations to the Government of Ghana and achieving first oil,” says Kadijah Amoah, Chief Executive Officer for Aker Energy Ghana Limited.



The G&G survey forms part of a series of activities by Aker Energy to realize first oil. In May this year, it announced it was moving forward with a new phased development concept for the Pecan field reducing the breakeven costs. “There is a lot more work before first oil but our decision to proceed with a phased development of the field and now the commencement of the G&G survey is further evidence of our commitment to this project and to Ghana,” Mrs. Amoah added.