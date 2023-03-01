Ajay Banga’s experience makes him appropriate choice for World Bank job – Bawumia

Business News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the newly appointed President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga on his appointment.



According to Bawumia, Ajay Banga’s rich experiences position him in the right place for the job.



In a tweet on March 1, Bawumia stated that the former Mastercard Foundation boss’s delight in digital development makes him an exciting choice for the position.



He wrote: “Congratulations to Ajay Banga for his nomination by President Joe Biden as the next President of the World Bank. Born and raised in India, Mr. Banga is very familiar with the issues facing developing nations.”



“His vast and rich experience in the private sector and his passion for all things digital make him an appropriate and exciting choice for developing countries in general and African countries in particular. Congratulations to you Mr. Ajay Banga,” he added.



President of the United States, Joe Biden nominated Ajay Banga as the president of the World Bank.



The 63-year old of Indian descent, now a US citizen, is to assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding.



“I think the speed of the nomination, less than 48 hours after the WB board launched the process, reflects a desire to discourage any challengers and wrap it up quickly,” said Scott Morris, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development and a former US Treasury official according to Al Jazeera.



Biden singled out Banga’s decades of experience building global companies and public-private partnerships to tackle urgent challenges such as climate change and said Banga has a proven track record working with global leaders.



“Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history,” Biden said in a statement. “Raised in India, Ajay has a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing developing countries and how the World Bank can deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty and expand prosperity,” the report noted.





