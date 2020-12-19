Business News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: aviationghana.com

Airports Company acts on baggage pilfering case at Kotoka International Airport

The GACL on Thursday, December 17 confirmed the incident and the action taken

Following a recent case of pilfering by a staff of one of the ground handling companies at the Kotoka International Airport, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has moved to curb any such future incident.



The GACL on Thursday, December 17 confirmed the incident and the action taken to curb that.



“Our attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media involving a staff of a ground handling company operating at KIA. He was arrested by Aviation Security of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) with several phones in his possession after handling an aircraft.”



“GACL confirms that the incident occurred on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 and the individual suspected to have been involved has been handed over to the Airport District Police for interrogation and appropriate action,” the airports operator said in a statement.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.