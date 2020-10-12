Business News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Airport workers extend ultimatum for Managing Director's removal

Yaw Kwakwa, Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL)

The agitating workers of the Ghana Airport Company Limited have extended, by a week, the initial 14-day ultimatum given the Presidency to remove Yaw Kawkaw as Managing Director, or embark on an industrial action.



This followed discussions between the company’s board and leadership of the Divisional Union on October 8, the last day of the initial two-week ultimatum issued by the workers.



“The board asked for a week to have clarity on the matter and we agreed. However, our position is unchanged, the MD must leave,” General Secretary of the Divisional Union, Patrick Mensah told Business24 after the meeting.



GACL staff have been protesting since July over the Aviation Ministry’s plan to engage Turkish firm, TAV-Summa Consortium, as a strategic partner for expansion works at the Airport, coupled with allegations that the management of the Airport had been ceded to a private player.



But the latest disagreement is with their Managing Director who they accuse of mismanagement, outsourcing of key services at exorbitant costs, lack of interest in staff welfare among others.



The workers claim: “the Managing Director since assumption of office 2 years ago has demonstrated gross incompetence, insensitivity and lack of understanding of the critical aviation industry and therefore his continuous stay in office will further derail the progress of the company.”



Impact of labour disruption



An industrial action at the airport will mean the over 1,000 staff of the company across the four airports including the Kotoka International Airport, such as ground handlers, airport security among others will walk off till their demands are met.



This will severely disrupt both domestic and international travel and may lead to flight cancellations.



“We know the consequences of the planned strike, and we don’t want to get there. No flight can touch down when we embark on the strike. But, we will not hesitate to do so if our concerns are ignored,” the General Secretary of the union said.

