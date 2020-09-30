Business News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Air Force to airlift money to banks - BoG Governor

Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr Ernest Addison has announced that the central bank has reached an agreement with the Ghana Air Force to use its fleet, comprising helicopters and aircraft, to airlift money for banks and other financial institutions across the country.



According to the governor, the agreement forms part of efforts by the central bank to reduce the incidence of armed robbery on vehicles transporting money for financial institutions nationwide.



He further announced that discussions were also underway for the BoG to make its fleet of bullion vans available to financial institutions for the purpose of circulating specie (cash).



He explained that the bullion vans would replace the makeshift bullion vans that the banks and financial institutions used to move specie around the country.



He was responding to a question on how the bank intends to address the recent attacks on bullion vans.



“It is a matter that the BoG has taken seriously. We have quite a good fleet of bullion vans and I am asking them to see how we can collaborate with the banks so that we can have a more secure way of transporting money around the country,” the governor said.





