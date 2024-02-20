Agriculture infrastructure is key to attaining food security - Bryan Acheampong

Business News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: MoFa

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, cut the sod for works to begin on some infrastructure projects under the Emergency Support to Rural Livelihoods and Food Systems exposed to COVID-19 (ESRF) a project implemented by the Ministry.



This event took place on February 20th, 2024, in Kwasi Fante, Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.



The infrastructure projects include the construction of farm tracks (roads), water harvesting schemes, drying platforms, and boreholes. These projects aim to enhance the lives of smallholder farmers by providing better access to markets, increasing crop yields, addressing water scarcity, and improving post-harvest management.



According to Dr. Bryan, a 100-hectare water harvesting scheme will be constructed for smallholder farmers in Tordzinu, South Tongu District, and Klenormadi, Ketu District, in the Volta Region. Additionally, 16 commodity drying platforms will be built, and 29.5 kilometres of farm tracks will be constructed in various regions. Furthermore, 20 boreholes will be installed in the North-East Gonja, Nanton, Atebubu, Bono East, Northern, and Savannah regions.



The Minister was concerned and emphasised the importance of contractors adhering to high construction standards and the active participation of beneficiary communities in maintaining and utilising these facilities.



Dr Bryan expresses optimism about the impact of these projects on smallholder farmers and beneficiary communities, stating that they will be better equipped to face challenges posed by climate change.



The Minister also extends gratitude to IFAD for their support in making these projects possible and calls for collective efforts to transform the agricultural sector and contribute to Ghana's prosperity.



The ESRF Programme Coordinator, Dr. Hayford Baah-Adade, in his remarks, underscored the fact that these projects aim to support smallholder farmers and beneficiary communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

He also stated that contractors have been selected based on their expertise and successful track records in delivering infrastructure projects.



Supervising agencies, such as the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA), the Department of Feeder Roads (DFR), and the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), were urged to be responsible in providing effective supervision and monitoring the progress of these projects.



Dr. Hayford indicated that the ESRF consists of three components: 1) Protect against Hunger and Build Resilient Livelihoods, 2) Safeguard Rural Marketing Linkages and Food Security, and 3) Project Management, Monitoring, and Evaluation.





