Agric Minister elated with Planting for Food and Jobs initiative

Business News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: GNA

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture, has expressed optimism about the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfJ) initiative at the 38th National Farmers’ Day celebration.



Speaking at the event held at Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, the Minister stated that, the initiative had helped farmers and fishers in building food security.



He added that, through the initiative, the government had been able to provide Gh¢2.5 billion in subsidies on improved seeds and fertilisers from 2017 to 2021.



“The farmers and fishers who we celebrate today have built this security by responding very favourably to the incentives provided by the government under the flagship programme “Planting for Food and Jobs. ”



“In five years, 2017-2021, the Government provided ¢2.5 billion in subsidies on improved seeds and fertilisers alone in the food crop subsector,” he said.



The Minister said that he had introduced two innovations regarding the Farmers’ Day since 2017.



The introduction of an agricultural fair before the Day’s celebration and the regional capitals taking turns in hosting the event.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto commended the farmers and fishers for their great works over the years.



Fifteen farmers were given national awards for their distinguished services to the nation.



President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo was the keynote speaker of the national climax durbar, held under the theme: “Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition”.



Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe, a 43-year-old mixed farmer based at Juaben in the Ashanti Region, was adjudged the 2022 Overall National Best Farmer.



The award-winner took home a cash prize of one million Ghana Cedis, tractor with implements, trailer, a boom sprayer, and other souvenirs.



Nana Sarpong Siriboe has a 900-acre oil palm plantation, 200-acres of maize, over 17, 000 poultry birds, livestock and acres of cocoa, cassava cashew, mango and cowpea farms, with a total workforce of145.



Professor Akwasi Asabere Ameyaw, a mixed-farmer based in the Techiman-North of the Brong-East Region, emerged the Second Runner-Up and was given a tractor with implements.



Mr. Seth Agyei Fosu, also a mixed farmer based in the Kintampo-North of the Brong-East Region, took the First Runner-Up position, and received a tractor, trailer, Disc Plough and Boom Sprayer.