Agric Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto likely to resign from office - Reports

Business News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Food Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is reported to likely tender his resignation from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.



According to a myjoyonline.com report, the move by the minister would likely be made today, January 10, 2023, at the Presidency.



Should the decision go ahead, it would become the second resignation in about four days after the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, stepped down from the position on January 5, 2023.



Although there are no clear reasons for the likely resignation of the Food and Agriculture Minister, it is believed Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is tipped to contest in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has since directed Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as the caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry until a substantive minister is appointed for the ministry.



MA/FNOQ