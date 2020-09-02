Business News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Agogo plantain producers, exporters hail Akufo-Addo for intervention in agric sector

Nana Akosua Tawiah, founder and leader of Agogo Plantain Producers and Exporters Association (R)

Market Queens and traders operating in Agogo and its surrounding communities in the Asanti Akim North Municipality of the Ashanti Region have hailed the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for the massive interventions in the agricultural sector.



The women, who are mostly into trading and export of foodstuffs to neighbouring countries such as Togo, Benin, Niger, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, say the advent of the NPP administration has seen tremendous improvement in the once dormant agric sector, resulting in improvement of their businesses.



The Founder and Leader of the Agogo Plantain Producers and Exporters Association, Nana Akosua Tawiah, who made these remarks during official inauguration of the Association at Agogo, observed that farming and agriculture has become very attractive and motivating, thanks to the Government’s flagship policies such as Planting for Food and Jobs(PFJ)



“Nana Addo and NPP came for we farmers and traders; the numerous interventions introduced by this government has benefited us a lot and we are very happy” she said.



The Association, which has membership of over hundred female farmers and traders, are engaged in production, trading and export of plantain and other foodstuffs to neighbouring countries in the West African sub-region.



According to them, the decision by the Government to subsidize inputs, provide extension services to support their farming activities and also providing access to markets is a laudable one, stressing them it was against this background that they decided to form the association to promote their businesses and seek the welfare of their members.



Nana Akosua Tiwaah also lauded the collaboration between the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Agogo Traditional Authority, culminating in the launch of the Agogo Plantain Festival and Export programme.



She noted that the technical and extension support received from staff of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has gone a long way to help in their farming activities, resulting in increased yields over the past three and half years.



“We also want to commend the Minister, Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, for listening to our concerns to set up banking facility in Burkina Faso for us, this will help us to transact our business activities and reduce the dangers associated with carrying physical cash on us”, she emphasized.





